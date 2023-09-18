Welcome home to this stately brick home in Newton. Enter off the covered front porch into a perfect foyer with coat closet. Hardwood floors will flow throughout the main and upper level of the home. Home has a main floor primary suite and oversized closet. Features include a dining room, as well as, an eat in kitchen. There are up to 6 bedrooms in this home. The kitchenette has not been completed downstairs, but can be made functional with little effort. Above ground pool and partially covered back deck rounds out the functionality where entertaining is a must! Back on Market no fault on seller. No inspections were performed.