Welcome to this gorgeous countryside estate. Nestled on almost 8 acres, this property has endless features & possibilities. The stone & brick elegant main house boasts luxury finishes, 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2-car garage, sprawling covered back porch, and a beautiful inground pool. You'll be delighted to find a 2-story guest house that has its own carport and two separate apartments in it, making it perfect for rental income or guests.The second full-brick smaller home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a car port, and a quaint covered porch.The huge barn has over 2,100 heated square feet, a covered side terrace, two bathrooms, and is set up perfectly for an event venue. (google Barn 76 for more info). Bring your farm animals to enjoy the fenced pastures, the large chicken coop with tons of additional storage space, and the second smaller barn. You'll also love the outbuilding that can store up to 5 tractors/vehicles and a detached "small gym" building.This estate TRULY HAS IT ALL!