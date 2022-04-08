Boat slip included! Roof 2021, A/C -both 2022. Custom built, 2 story, all brick home w/a fully finished basement located in Moore's Ferry, a lake front community. The large foyer welcomes you in w/a formal dining room featuring wainscoting, chair rail, & heavy crown molding. The great RM features a floor to ceiling FP, 2 story ceiling & wood flooring. Once in the great room notice the picturesque windows & overlooking balcony. The kit is close by w/a large eat-in area, computer niche, & an "eat-at" granite bar. The kit has been fully updated w/ custom cabinetry, backsplash, granite top, appliances, pantry, & kitchen island. Master on main features a WIC, updated master bath w/double vanity sinks, electric wall fireplace, separate tub & tile shower. The upper floor has bedrooms 2, 3, & 4, each with their own baths & a bonus room being used as a BR. The basement has been fully finished w/a 2nd kit, living area, bedroom & full bath. The back yard is fenced-in and has an open patio.
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $850,000
