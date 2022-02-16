Custom built, 2 story, all brick home with a fully finished basement located in Moore's Ferry, a lake front community. The large foyer entryway welcomes you in with a formal dining room featuring wainscoting, chair rail, & heavy crown molding. The great room features a floor to ceiling fireplace, 2 story ceiling & wood flooring. Once in the great room notice the picturesque windows and overlooking balcony. The kitchen is close by w/ a large eat-in area, computer niche, & an "eat-at" granite bar. The kitchen has been fully updated w/ custom cabinetry, backsplash, granite top, appliances, pantry, & kitchen island. The master on main features a WIC, updated master bath w/ double vanity sinks, electric wall fireplace, separate tub & tile shower. The upper floor has bedrooms 2, 3, & 4, each with their own baths & a bonus room being used as a BR. The basement has been fully finished with a 2nd kitchen, living area, bedroom & full bath. The back yard is fenced-in and has an open patio.
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $850,000
