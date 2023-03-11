Brand new custom built home located in Olivers Landing. 4 Bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Bonus room, and a study room. +/-3200 sq ft. Open floor plan on main with oversized windows and doors overlooking the golf course. Walkin food pantry, large kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, and granite countertops. Vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace in living room. Large primary suite on main level with tray ceilings, wakin closet, double vanities, custom tile shower, garden tub, and washer/dryer. Separate room on main for study, nursery, or bonus bedroom. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, communal bathroom, additional private suite with private bathroom, and an oversized laundry room. Home will be completed in the following weeks. Enjoy Players Ridge golf course or an easy stroll to Lake Hickory.