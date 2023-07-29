NEW custom-built home located in Olivers Landing. 4 Bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, Bonus room, and a study room. +/-3200 sq ft. Open floor plan on main with oversized windows and doors overlooking the golf course. Walk-in food pantry, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, and quartz countertops. Vaulted ceilings with gas fireplace in living room. Solid oak floors throughout, custom tile in wet areas. Large primary suite on main level with tray ceilings, custom walk-in closet, double vanities, tile shower, freestanding tub, and private laundry. Separate room on main for study, nursery, or bonus bedroom. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms, bathroom, an oversized laundry room, and additional private suite with private bathroom. Double garage on main with concrete driveway. Enjoy Players Ridge Golf course or an easy stroll to Lake Hickory. Conveniently located minutes from Hwy 127, Downtown Hickory, Shopping, and Restaurants. Checkout the Virtual Tour!