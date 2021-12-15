Iconic Judge William Ballard Councill House is an exquisite home located in the downtown area of Hickory, NC. It could be a home, a law office, airbnb or a Bed and Breakfast. 3 story, 5978 SF in an established location. This lovely and charming house has been welcoming and served B & B guests 2001-2010 in a historic, elegantly appointed Queen Anne style home built in 1902. 6 guest rooms, 5.5 baths. The rooms are luxuriously comfortable and tastefully decorated. Extensive redesign and reconstruction of wrap-around porch. Large Foyer. Pocket doors lead to a Parlor & a Sitting Room with fireplaces. Private Den. Primary Bedroom and Bathroom with 2 walk-in closets. Formal Dining Room has built-in china cabinet. Gourmet Kitchen w/solid maple floors, glass-front cabinets, pantry, commercial stainless steel appliances, Sub-Zero refrigerator, double ovens, gas cooktop, Island. 2nd Level has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus 745' un-renovated area ready for your plans! 3rd Level has Den, 2 bedrooms, Jack and Jill bathroom, attic. 4 Porches. Beautifully landscaped 1-acre lot. 3 HVACs. Near Hospital.
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $725,000
