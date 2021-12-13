6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Oh the possibilities!! This grand old home is just waiting for someone to restore it to its former beauty. Built in two phases, 1951 by M.G. Crouch Lumber Co., with a 1970 major addition by Moss Marlow Construction, there was no expense spared in the original construction of this home. Stunning millwork, beautiful built-ins, large rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4 full levels of space that you can make your own. Located in Country Club Park, on one of the most picturesque streets in Hickory, this property comes complete with a street-to-street 1.04 acre lot with double detached garage. Being sold by the owner's POA, in "as is" condition, and no representation of the home's condition. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to make this home your own!