Unique opportunity on beautiful 6th Street NW. This is a rare find, as it is now a duplex, yet has the potential to become a fabulous single family home in the wonderful downtown/Oakwood area, or excellent opportunity to live in one side and rent the other!! Lovely brick exterior, with front porch, and covered rear patio. Each side offers a grand foyer, large formal LR with FP, large DR, Den, Kitchen and half bath on the main level. Both upper levels offer 3 spacious BRs, full bath, and large landing area. All this for a total of 6 Bedrooms! Lovely hardwood floors and large windows allow lots of natural light. Both sides also offer basement space. A detached carport and fantastic lot with mature trees and terraced landscaping complete the property. Dining Rm & Kitchen light fixtures, drapes, rods & mirrors in 420 belong to tenant & DO NOT REMAIN!!! 418 is vacant, 420 requires appointment for showings. See this also listed in multi-family MLS #3819430. .
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $474,900
