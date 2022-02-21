 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $457,500

This truly is the one you've been waiting for! There is so much to love about this 6 bedroom 3.5 bath home! Main level features primary bedroom and en suite bath, large family room, kitchen with gas cooktop and double ovens, dining room, den with gas fireplace, two other bedrooms, guest half bath, and laundry room. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and updated shared bath. The basement offers the perfect opportunity for entertaining friends and family, featuring custom made bar with built in kegerator with 5 taps, custom shelving for your favorite spirits, and built in full size beer/wine refrigerator. Home is located on 1.14 acres with private backyard with custom built outdoor fireplace, bubbling creek at the bottom of a wooded back yard is great for summer hangouts. Please remove shoes or wear provided shoe booties.

