Magazine worthy 6 bedroom/3.5 bath home in a great location mins from Hwy 321. This spacious home has been almost completely updated and offers so many amenities! Outside enjoy the large flat lot with the entire back portion fenced in. Also a hot tub, fire pit, 3 car garage w/ extra storage room. Detached studio style building perfect for guest or office. On the main you have a stylish and updated kitchen with breakfast room and open dining room. On the main a full bath, laundry room, 1 bedroom, spacious living room w/ fireplace, and sunroom w/ floor to ceiling windows. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms/2 full baths. You will love the master boasting a gorgeous walk-in closet, private deck, & master bath. Speaking of.. this bathroom has a stand alone soaker tub, dual vanity and custom separate shower. Recently finished basement offers 2 bedrooms, a family room, & half bath and w/ a storage/utility room. Modern updates but vintage style beauty with built-in's, real hardwoods, & arched door ways.
6 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $369,900
