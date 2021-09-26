 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Conover - $340,000

CALL JADE ISENHOUR (828) 217-2870 AT REALTY EXECUTIVES (828) 328-8900. Yes you saw correctly, SIX BEDROOMS! Updated Home on Over an Acre. This Large Brick Ranch with Basement is Move-in ready. Kitchen Offers a welcoming feel with updated Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and Appliances. One Level Living with Hardwood and Tile Flooring throughout. Three Updated Bathrooms. Large Back deck calls for you to enjoy your morning Coffee overlooking the Huge, Private Back yard. The Unfinished Basement adds more space and room to grow if needed. Single Garage Parking in the Basement with Driveway. Additional Parking area and Round-about Drive on upper level for convenience. Dont miss this wonderful Home! Motivated Sellers!

