5 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $434,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-Wittenburg Springs- 5BR/3BA Home in Bethlehem! The entryway leads to a large living room with vaulted ceilings featuring a gas fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances invite family and guest to linger. The large master suite with a huge walk in closet and amazing master bath. Main Level features Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen, Office, and Primary Suite! Second Level Features -3BR/1BA. Basement features den, kitchenette, additional bedroom, full bath, and exercise room.

