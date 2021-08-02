5 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $1,650,000

One of the last opportunities to own a non HOA regulated large acreage Lake Hickory estate. This one of a kind Lake Hickory property is perfectly positioned overlooking one of the largest coves on Lake Hickory with views from most of the property. The property includes a beautiful brick ranch style home, almost 10 acres of land on 3 parcels, maintenance free aluminum two story dock including boat lift and 2 jet ski ports, 2400 sq ft 3 bay insulated and plumbed garage/storage/barn building, separate water view lot, and guest or rental home. The main residence features all bedrooms and most living area on the main level, lake views from most rooms, a huge kitchen, 3 car over sized attached garage, covered porch, flat back yard, huge attic plumbed and ready to be finished, also don't miss the finished basement that doubles as a bar and game room. The 2 bedroom farmhouse style guest house is so unique and could easily be a place for additional guests, family, or additional income source