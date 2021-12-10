 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $998,500

A rare find!! 34 beautiful acres suitable for developing or farming close in to Hickory- Property has over 5,000 sq. ft home with 8 stall barn, equipment shed, riding ring, all completely fenced. House has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, hardwoods, Large den with fireplace, double garage. Upper level has bedroom and bath, Lower level has rec. room with fireplace, bedroom and bath. Presently used as Horse farm. Access from Startown or there is a second access in the rear.

