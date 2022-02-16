A rare find!! 34 beautiful acres suitable for developing or farming close in to Hickory- Property has over 5,000 sq. ft home with 8 stall barn, equipment shed, riding ring, all completely fenced. House has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, hardwoods, Large den with fireplace, double garage. Upper level has bedroom and bath, Lower level has rec. room with fireplace, bedroom and bath. Presently used as Horse farm. Access from Startown or there is a second access in the rear.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Taylorsville property, once home to The Nest wedding venue at Steele’s Farms, has new owners.
When Anthony Gaglia opened his Carolina Crafted candle store in Hickory four years ago, he wasn’t fond of the downtown location.
- Updated
J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory will close after St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
- Updated
A 26-year-old Newton man died in a head-on collision Tuesday evening on Section House Road.
The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will wrap up the 2021 NFL season tonight when they do battle in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in I…
An inmate at the Catawba County Detention Facility died on Tuesday. Authorities say the inmate “suffered respiratory distress.”
- Updated
A live power line fell and people were trapped temporarily in a vehicle near the entrance to Valley Hills Mall in Hickory on Monday.
- Updated
A 64-year-old woman died in a fire Friday morning at a residence on Oak Hill Park Circle in Caldwell County.
- Updated
Gonzalo Salinas-Cisneros, 27, of Conover, was sentenced to serve a prison term of 26 to 33 years for his role in the October 2019 shooting dea…
- Updated
A Hickory man was sentenced to as many as 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to selling cocaine during Catawba County Superior Court.