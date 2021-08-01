TIMELESS...TRADITIONAL ELEGANCE! ONLY 49 Minutes to Charlotte/Airport! 2 Story Brick boasts a HUGE amount of custom features like: hand carved moldings, gold bath fixtures, custom wood doors, custom built-ins, hand carved staircase & stained glass windows from Shed Brand Studios...too much to be properly described here! Please see the detailed features list in "attachments"! Main level has formal living rm, formal dining rm, kitchen, walk-in pantry, eating area, stunningly large family rm, huge screen porch, BR1, full hall BA, sep den, side screen porch & laundry rm. Upstairs holds 4 full BRs & full BA. Basement has huge family room, wide hallway, full BA, 2nd kitchen, massive unfin. area w/storage rm, half BA & safe room. In-ground heated pool, complete brick walkways & patios, gazebo & swing, pool house w/vaulted ceiling den, skylights, surround sound, full BA, cedar walls, kitchen w/roll up window & bar area out to pool & more! Entire rear yard & pool are surrounded by brick fence. Call Gina King/Realty Executives Hickory & Lake Norman today! 828-320-3883.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $699,000
