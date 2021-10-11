Come see this custom built home located in Avian Woods featuring 5 bedroom, 5 1/2 baths on over a 1 acre lot. This home has a long, deep, "rocking chair" front porch and a foyer entryway welcoming you into the home. The living room features columns, crown molding, hardwood flooring & a gas logs fireplace. The kitchen has an "eat-at" kitchen island, wine chiller, walk-in pantry, "eat-in" dining area & formal dining room close by. The master bedroom is located on the main level, and MBA features separate double vanity sinks, separate tub & shower, and large custom built walk-in closet. Laundry room w/ sink & office are also located on the main level. The upper level has 2 bedrooms w/ their own private bathrooms and 2 additional bedrooms which share a full hall bath. Bonus room is also located on the upper level. HOA's are voluntary with dues of $150 per year.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $675,000
