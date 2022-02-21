 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $545,000

Great opportunity to get into very desirable Knolls neighborhood and minutes from Hwy 321 for an easy commute in any direction. At this price point you won't find a more move in ready home in such a desirable neighborhood. The main level of the home features your living areas and features shimmering hardwoods, granite countertops, cermaic tile flooring, and a floorplan very conducive to entertaining. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, bathrooms. The home also features a finished walkout basement, leading out to the inground pool. Other exterior features include a newer metal roof, garden and flower beds and grilling/pool deck.

