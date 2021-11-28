This is an impeccable southern gem of a home. Master bathroom completely remodeled, hardwoods throughout the entire house, lots of windows for natural light. Den/study has a gas log fireplace to perfect for cuddling up with a good book. The charming foyer leads into a massive living room with a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a family room off the kitchen with a breakfast nook. The Master bedroom has 3 closets, and the bathroom can only be described as "WOW" it has skylights, high ceilings, a huge tub, a walk-in shower, double vanity, and a walk-in laundry room. There are 3 more bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Also, there is a bedroom on the main level for any guest that may not want to climb the stairs. The third floor has a bonus room and tons of storage in the unfinished attic. The basement is unfinished storage as well. A great home to raise a family with plenty of acreages to play, garden, or just enjoy the inviable privacy it affords.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $544,900
