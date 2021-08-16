Location, location, location, and this home defines versatile space and outdoor living. Main floor features 3 beds and 2 baths, updated kitchen and butler pantry, open concept dining and living with sunroom wall of windows. 2 side decks that lead to ground level rock patio surrounded by a tree canopy for shaded outdoor living. A creek runs the back side of the property. Bonus, bath, 3 storage closets and loft upstairs and fully finished basement with large media room, additional bedroom, storage rooms, full bath, workshop. Space to work from home, school at home, and play at home. New carpet, updated bathrooms on main floor, new paint throughout, HVAC fully serviced new mini-split HVAC unit being installed in bonus, new basement ceilings, lighting, and more Aug 2021. Roof 09. Neighborhood access to golf course but membership opt and no HOA. 45mi to Charlotte Douglas, 7mi to Hickory, 16mi to Lake Norman, 29mi to Statesville, 45mi to Blowing Rock. Easy access I40, Hwy321, Hwy16.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $539,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Four years ago, two men shot into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory. The gunshots killed three young a…
- Updated
Greydon Hansen, 28, of Hickory will spend at least 64 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of murder Thursday in Catawba Coun…
'My blood run cold:' Victim's family reacts to first court appearance of Tangela and Eric Parker in Catawba County court
- Updated
Nearly seven months after Michelle Marlow was killed at her workplace in Hickory, the couple charged in her death made their first appearance …
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release fro…
NC Governor urges masks in schools; will Newton-Conover and Catawba County revisit mask-optional vote?
Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools are being asked to reconsider the decision to make masks optional for students, teacher…
As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise, some events are being postponed or canceled.
The ongoing coverage of how a furniture plant employee was gunned down at work and her two co-workers from Alexander County spent six months o…
- Updated
Tammy Watts said the shooting deaths of her son and his cousin were not random.
- Updated
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.