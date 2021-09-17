This is an impeccable southern gem of a home. Master bathroom completely remodeled, hardwoods throughout the entire house, lots of windows for natural light. Den/study has a gas log fireplace to perfect for cuddling up with a good book. The charming foyer leads into a massive living room with a wood-burning fireplace. There is also a family room off the kitchen with a breakfast nook. The Master bedroom has 3 closets, and the bathroom can only be described as "WOW" it has skylights, high ceilings, a huge tub, a walk-in shower, double vanity, and a walk-in laundry room. There are 3 more bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor. Also, there is a bedroom on the main level for any guest that may not want to climb the stairs. The third floor has a bonus room and tons of storage in the unfinished attic. The basement is unfinished storage as well. A great home to raise a family with plenty of acreages to play, garden, or just enjoy the inviable privacy it affords.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Catawba County saw 13 new COVID-19 deaths of county residents and 566 new COVID-19 cases over seven days.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…
In my role at Public Health, I have become accustomed to seeing troubling COVID-19 data in our community, but the data we released Wednesday g…
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10