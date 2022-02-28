 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $494,900

Beautiful ranch with finished basement and an amazing covered front porch and large back deck overlooking fenced in backyard. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a nice owners suite with walk in closet and separate garden tub and shower. This home features a wonderful open floorplan with split bedrooms with two additional bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. This home has automatic outside lighting and a tankless rinnai natural gas hot water heater.

