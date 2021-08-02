5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $385,000

This charming solid brick home sits on a private 3 home street located close to downtown Newton. A black slate walkway leads you up to the front door of this grand home where you'll step into a large foyer. The home boasts high ceilings throughout with beautiful hardwood floors. The main level comes complete with a large living room including a wood burning fireplace (currently being used as dining room) and a custom-painted mural of Paris pre-Eiffel Tower. Enjoy lounging in the sunroom off the dining room or the oversized family room overlooking the private back yard with gorgeous landscaping and pool. The owners suite is finished with a private bath, built in office space and two closets. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and tons of walk-in attic storage space. The backyard is a private oasis with a heated in-ground pool, deck, black slate walk ways winding through beautiful flower beds, pool house bathroom and a coy pond. New paint 2020/2021 and plantation shutters 2019.