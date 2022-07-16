Highlighting all the features of this home in 1000 characters wouldn't be possible! Bringing Hollywood to Catawba County! This custom-built, one of a kind home provides features and views like you've never seen before. Whether you want to entertain, relax or create lifelong memories all without every leaving your property, this home has the perfect space for you. The island lot of 7.32 acres creates your own personal oasis. Combined with the garage space for 10-12 vehicles, custom PebbleTech pool, massive pool deck, basketball court, and multiple levels of covered outdoor living space this home, checks every single box. The main house offers space that would be compatible for any type of buyer. Truly multi-generational living that offers endless possibilities.
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,399,900
A Maiden pastor was charged with assault on a female after his arrest Monday morning at his home, police say.
Investigators expect to be at the scene on Curley's Fish Camp Road in Hildebran into Wednesday morning.
Warrants issued for Hickory man after deputies, cadaver dog scour Hildebran property for missing man
HILDEBRAN — On the one-year anniversary of a Catawba County man’s disappearance, a property in eastern Burke County may have brought investigators closer to answers in his death.
Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck in Hickory on Sunday afternoon.
A sixth suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Shonniel Blackburn.
A photo has been released of a man wanted in connection with a year-old missing person case from Catawba County.
A former Catawba county employee was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme with a local …
A murder suspect wanted in Warner Robins, Georgia, was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Hickory on Tuesday.
The youngest person to have her pilot license training funded through the U.S. Air Force is a cadet in the Hickory Composite Squadron of the C…
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.