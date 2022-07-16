 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,399,900

Highlighting all the features of this home in 1000 characters wouldn't be possible! Bringing Hollywood to Catawba County! This custom-built, one of a kind home provides features and views like you've never seen before. Whether you want to entertain, relax or create lifelong memories all without every leaving your property, this home has the perfect space for you. The island lot of 7.32 acres creates your own personal oasis. Combined with the garage space for 10-12 vehicles, custom PebbleTech pool, massive pool deck, basketball court, and multiple levels of covered outdoor living space this home, checks every single box. The main house offers space that would be compatible for any type of buyer. Truly multi-generational living that offers endless possibilities.

