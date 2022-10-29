 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,399,900

Revel in the luxury this magnificent executive home offers. A true entertainer’s and car enthusiast’s delight. Tastefully situated on 7+ acres with 3 levels of luxurious living boasting two full kitchens, office with dynamic trophy case, 5 bedrooms, 7 full and 2 half baths, media room, exercise room, game room and more; as well as, a 4 car attached garage and a detached 4+ car garage is waiting for you. As you approach the drive, you will only begin to see the beauty this home offers both inside and out. Enjoy captivating views from every level. The luxurious Pebble Tec custom pool with waterfall serves as the focal point in the outdoor sanctuary, while expansive windows throughout create a light and airy feel. With ample room to entertain and play, this home magnifies open concept living, while the exquisite owner’s suite offers 20' ceilings and lends the privacy of your own spa inspired bath that redefines luxury. A Must See! Convenience abounds, minutes from I-40, 70, 321 & 16.

