NOTHING COULD BE FINER THAN THIS HOME WITH SMALL TOWN CHARM....yet accessible to Uptown Charlotte, Charlotte International Airport, Lake Norman and the beautiful NC Mountains. As you step in the front door you will feel the warmth surround you, from the hardwood floors to the amazing amount of light throughout the home, to the living room and dining room with a double-sided fireplace. You will enjoy the kitchen with a wounderful pantry and a large laundry room. The first floor boosts the primary bedroom as well as an additional bedroom while upstairs you will find a wide hall with three bedrooms with large closets and a hall bathroom. When you explore the yard, you will feel the peace that small town living offers whether you are spending time on the side porch watching the world go by or enjoying the spacious backyard for gardening, games, or enjoying a backyard cookout. A couple of blocks away you will find some great places to meet friends for lunch or dinner.