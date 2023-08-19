Are you ready to experience the ultimate in luxury living? Look no further than this stunning Southern Living Frank Betz Home, custom built with your comfort & style in mind! Nestled on 5.82 acres of pristine land, this magnificent property boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full & 2 half baths, providing ample space and privacy for the entire family. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted with a sense of warmth and elegance, thanks to the tasteful decor, high-end finishes, & attention to detail throughout. Whether you're hosting a dinner party in the gourmet kitchen or relaxing in the cozy family room, you'll feel right at home in this one-of-a-kind estate. So why wait? Come see yourself why this is the home of your dreams!
5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $929,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.
Michelle Wilshire is charged with six counts of wire fraud, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;…
Two men died when a plane struck overhead powerlines and crashed into the waters of Lake Hickory, Master Trooper Christopher Casey said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
With the start of the high school football season just days away, it’s time to take a look at the five 2A teams from the Hickory Daily Record’…