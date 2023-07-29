Welcome to 111 Eastwood Village Court, a stunning 2021-built home that has been upgraded with a fully finished basement, providing a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home is perfect for those looking for modern living with ample space for families or entertaining guests. The main level features an open and inviting living area, which flows effortlessly into the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen boasts modern appliances, ample storage, and plenty of counter space, making it perfect for cooking and entertaining. Additionally, the main level includes three generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level of the home has been completely finished, adding an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, an office, and a large living area. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautiful, move-in ready home yours. Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $479,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…
Gilham was referred to the board in 2022 by an engineer who reviewed the collapse of the arches and faulted Gilham for “inadequate structural …
The holes are located near the front of the store. The larger of the two holes was located near the back of a parking spot while the smaller w…
Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like the driver hit a deer rather than the cyclist.
Writer and director Ron Rossmann said his idea is to create a psychological slasher movie that follows a paranormal serial killer who stalks t…