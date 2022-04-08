Check out this amazing custom home in NE Hickory on 1.54 acres. Buyers are going to love the architectural character of this amazing home with soaring ceilings, rustic timber styling and a very livable layout. The main level features a stunning entry with stone and wood beam detail, large family room with stone fireplace. There is also a massive gourmet kitchen with amazing finishes sporting Thermador appliances granite counters and even a pot filler over the professional size gas range. The primary suite is on the main level boasting a generous bathroom with dual vanities, huge closet and a walk-in/roll-in shower. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. the basement features a bedroom suite, bar/kitchenette area, theater room, exercise room and den. The back yard is perfect for adding a pool and still having room for some personal gardening. The home is close to retail Hickory and major highways but still feels like you are in your own little world. Schedule a showing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $997,500
