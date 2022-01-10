5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $850,000

Executive All brick 2 story home in desirable Moore’s Ferry lakefront community. Most of the home has been upgraded/remodeled since purchase. Fabulous cul de sac lot w/ green space PLUS inground/saltwater/heated pool w/ travertine surround & TREX deck. Closets by Design custom closets throughout. All bathrooms remodeled. New carpet in LR & Master. Newly finished basement providing 2nd living area w/ BR, ensuite bath, full kitchen w/ eat-at bar, custom cabinets, laundry rm, wood burning FP & finished storage rm. New tankless hot water heater w/ circulator. Multiple extra closets for storage! Main level master w/ large walk-in closet, upscale bath w/ enclosed shower & soaking tub. Spacious main level LR w/ gas FP & brick hearth connected to sunroom w/ floor to ceiling windows w/ pool view. Kitchen has abundant cabinets, SS appliances, eat-in bar & breakfast area overlooking deck & pool. Upstairs has BR w/ ensuite luxury bathroom, bonus room, 2 BRs w/adorable Jack’nJill bath.