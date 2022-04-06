For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This grand Southern Colonial Revival home was built in 1918 and offers incredible millwork, tall ceilings, large rooms throughout, and an amazing location on a tree-lined street in NW Hickory. The impressive two-story portico towers over the front entrance with leaded glass side & elliptical fan lights highlighting the front door. The large central foyer opens onto a graciously sized living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Off the foyer, you'll also find a relaxing library and formal dining room. The centrally located kitchen is large and offers an adjoining breakfast area and den with fireplace. The main level also features a primary suite with private bath and double closets, and a curved sunroom opening onto the 71' x 38' natatorium with indoor pool. Upstairs, a central hallway opens onto four large bedrooms, two with Jack & Jill bathroom. Outside, enjoy a sunny side deck, large fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping, and convenient porte cochere parking.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $849,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
'The taxpayers will be made whole:' A look at Hickory's efforts to get reimbursement in wake of arch collapse
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making rest…
CLAREMONT — Lee Swanson, Bunker Hill’s varsity girls basketball coach, announced his resignation from that position to his players Friday morn…
A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.
A Newton man was sentenced to at least nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges, according to a release from Distri…