For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Amazing location near Lake Hickory County Club for this five bedroom family home with stunning in-ground pool and natural lot setting. The covered front porch leads into a central foyer opening onto formal living and dining rooms. From there, a crisp white kitchen features a gas cooktop, wall oven, bar seating, & huge pantry for storage. The open great room has a gas fireplace and huge adjoining sunroom overlooking the in-ground pool with overflow hot tub and private, natural backyard with Koi pond. The main level also features a primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and bath with steam shower and whirlpool. You'll also find a screened porch and full bath for pool guests on the main. Upstairs, a central hallway opens onto four additional bedrooms, including a 2nd primary suite. Bonus room/conditioned storage off of 4th bedroom. All new interior paint, updated lighting. Located within walking distance to LHCC, dining, Starbucks, church, school, & more!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer has been charged with embezzlement and failing to uphold her obligations as a public official.
- Updated
On Wednesday, attorney Blair Cody offered his first public assessment of the accusations against his client Donna Spencer, the Catawba County …
In case you missed it: Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A Gastonia woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.
A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a death at an apartment on Startown Road in Hickory.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Updated
A housing development of 100 townhomes and condominiums is planned off N.C. Hwy. 150 in Sherrills Ford.
MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meetin…