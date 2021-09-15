Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information.. Why settle for a house when you can own a resort? Imagine having a waterfront home with nearly 2000 SF of open entertaining space - living, dining & game room. Imagine having a huge deck overlooking the waters of Lake Hickory. Imagine having a large, well-planned kitchen. Imagine having 5 spacious BRs. Imagine having generous closets, pantries & storage. Imagine having abundant parking. Imagine having the privacy of a home tucked into the woods & hidden from the road yet easily accessible & less than 10 minutes to downtown Hickory. Imagine the feel of a contemporary boutique hotel. When you imagine these things you are sharing the vision that renowned Architect Jim Sherrill designed into this fabulous home. Now use your imagination of what it would be like to live here or to own this property as a bed and breakfast and make it income producing. Imagine the possibilities. Just imagine. It can be yours. Just close your eyes and imagine....
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10