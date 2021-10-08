Waterfront oasis on Lake Hickory! Truly stunning 5 bed/3.5 bath home with so many features to entertain and enjoy your time at home. The main level features an open kitchen with granite countertops and custom tile flooring from Italy, master suite with large double vanity, walk in shower, jetted tub, and large master closet. All bedrooms are large with spacious closet. One bedroom upstairs could be used as a 2nd master with a bathroom attached. The basement has 15 ft tall ceilings and already has the potential to be turned into heated living space. It is already framed for rooms and has rough plumbing in place to add a 5th bathroom. Enjoy hosting family and friends on your private deck overlooking Lake Hickory. Bring your boat to park at your own private dock to enjoy the best of what Lake Hickory has to offer! Do not miss this one of kind listing to make into your forever home.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Newton man shot and killed a woman and then took his own life at the Newton newspaper office on Friday, the Newton Police Department confirm…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
Tangela Parker’s parents have received threatening phone calls, her attorney said in Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
A man authorities say is one of the leaders of a drug trafficking ring in Catawba County is on trial.
Paying public employees well brings better services to the citizens they serve, according to one of Catawba County’s highest-paid government o…
The cheers were loud and sustained when Marlee Kale was announced as St. Stephens’ homecoming queen. She smiled, bowed and even curtsied on th…
- Updated
Prosecutor Leslie Dismukes referred to a man on trial for drug charges as “the kingpin of Hickory” during her opening statement Tuesday.