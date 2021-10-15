Waterfront oasis on Lake Hickory! Truly stunning 5 bed/3.5 bath home with so many features to entertain and enjoy your time at home. The main level features an open kitchen with granite countertops and custom tile flooring from Italy, master suite with large double vanity, walk in shower, jetted tub, and large master closet. All bedrooms are large with spacious closet. One bedroom upstairs could be used as a 2nd master with a bathroom attached. The basement has 15 ft tall ceilings and already has the potential to be turned into heated living space. It is already framed for rooms and has rough plumbing in place to add a 5th bathroom. Enjoy hosting family and friends on your private deck overlooking Lake Hickory. Bring your boat to park at your own private dock to enjoy the best of what Lake Hickory has to offer! Do not miss this one of kind listing to make into your forever home.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $739,900
