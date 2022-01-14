5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $724,000

New updates! You won't find a waterfront home like this on Lake Hickory for the price! This home is stunning and includes many updates to impress. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, new appliances, and custom tile flooring. The master suite on the main level is huge and features a double vanity, jetted tub, walk in shower, and doors leading out to the deck overlooking Lake Hickory. All 4 bedrooms upstairs are large with walk in closets and one has a bathroom attached that could be made into a 2nd master. When you walk down to the basement you are met with lofty 15 ft tall ceilings and so much room for an endless amount of possibilities. This home also features a large 2 car garage and it’s own floating private dock. Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home! New appraisal on file as well!