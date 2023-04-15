You can't miss this BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. This is a new construction 2 story home located in Catawba Springs, this home is centrally located in NE Hickory. The home features includes main level master bedroom, an open floorplan for the large dining area, beautiful kitchen, living room, and an office with attached 1/2 bath. In the kitchen your will find beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white/black cabinets with a spacious kitchen island. A custom walk in pantry, storage closet, and also a steel front door. The laundry room it is also conveniently located in the main floor. The closets features custom shelvings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a bonus room which can also be a bedroom. This home is A MUST SEE! The utilities are not READY yet and will be ready in a few weeks. For more information on this please call me!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $700,000
