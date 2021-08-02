Don't miss out on this great home with seasonal views of beautiful Lake Hickory! 5 bedrooms 4 full baths with almost 2900 SF of living space and a full basement offering another 1850 SF, ready to finish. When you walk in the front door entry way you are immediately transfixed on the wide open living space, 2 story openness in the LR, gas fireplace, built in bookcases, kitchen island is the only separation for kitchen and LR. The kitchen is highly equipped with all the latest including an induction cooktop, convection oven, microwave, and built in sub-zero refrigerator. Farmhouse sink and dishwasher in the island, plus a pantry, breakfast nook. The formal DR has a coffered ceiling. The downstairs includes a large master suite with tray ceiling, dual walk in closets, dual vanities, walk in tile shower. Full bedroom, bath, and laundry round out the main floor. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The basement level is partially studded, plumbed, and is ready for you to finish. Private back yard with brand new deck. Double garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $648,000
