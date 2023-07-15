BACK ON MARKET at no fault of sellers* You can't miss this BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. This is a new construction 2 story home located in Catawba Springs, this home is centrally located in NE Hickory. The home features includes main level master bedroom, an open floorplan for the large dining area, beautiful kitchen, living room, and an office with attached 1/2 bath. In the kitchen your will find beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white/black cabinets with a spacious kitchen island. A custom walk in pantry, storage closet, and also a steel front door. The laundry room it is also conveniently located in the main floor. The closets features custom shelvings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a bonus room which can also be a bedroom. This home is A MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $645,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gnats and fruit flies are both small, bothersome insects that become abundant in our kitchens, porches and outside spaces during warm-weather months.
The owner of a downtown Morganton restaurant is asking for a jury trial to settle a dispute with her landlord.
Judge Letts noted the charges against Donna Spencer have been pending since 2021, saying: “I’m a little concerned, this being a ’21 case, I wa…
Judy Sipe, 76, of Hickory, was driving in a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Second Street NE and 13th Avenue NE when she collided with a T…
State department of transportation workers were on the scene Monday morning to clear the tree from the road.