What a beautiful home that offers so much for the price! INCREDIBLE floor plan with main level living, captivating brick courtyard for hours of relaxing & entertaining. You will enjoy Spring here in this beautiful, private backyard that has lovely landscape and pergola--GORGEOUS sight line from kitchen. Grand entry way boasting open floor plan, curved stair case with landing, fabulous eat-in kitchen with abundant counter space, cabinetry, sunny breakfast nook, chalk/wall board, MASTER ON MAIN with en suite bath and office/sitting area, family room with custom fireplace, built-ins and wet bar, spacious rooms, attention to detail, quality built, large laundry room/mud room...And, that's just the main floor! Second level offers four large bedrooms with WIC, and two Jack & Jill baths. OVER SIZED walk out basement with recreation rooms, den, and storage galore! Come look for yourself. Lakefront neighborhood with clubhouse and pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $644,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
- Updated
COVID-19 cases and quarantines continued to drop for Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.