BACK ON MARKET at no fault of sellers* You can't miss this BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. This is a new construction 2 story home located in Catawba Springs, this home is centrally located in NE Hickory. The home features includes main level master bedroom, an open floorplan for the large dining area, beautiful kitchen, living room, and an office with attached 1/2 bath. In the kitchen your will find beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white/black cabinets with a spacious kitchen island. A custom walk in pantry, storage closet, and also a steel front door. The laundry room it is also conveniently located in the main floor. The closets features custom shelvings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a bonus room which can also be a bedroom. This home is A MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Tastebuds Popcorn in Hickory will see 70 buckets of flavored popcorn lining the walls around the store.
Motorcyclist injured in Hickory crash on Startown Road.
Betty, who lives outside Maiden in the edge of Lincoln County, said she started working with her family in tobacco fields when she was 6.
Tangela Parker, the woman charged in the shooting death of 51-year-old Phelifia Michelle Marlow, is set to appear in court on Friday.
An overturned car has blocked both lanes of U.S. 64 near Ellendale in Alexander County.