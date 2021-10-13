What a beautiful home that offers so much for the price! INCREDIBLE floor plan with main level living, captivating brick courtyard for hours of relaxing & entertaining. You will enjoy Spring here in this beautiful, private backyard that has lovely landscape and pergola--GORGEOUS sight line from kitchen. Grand entry way boasting open floor plan, curved stair case with landing, fabulous eat-in kitchen with abundant counter space, cabinetry, sunny breakfast nook, chalk/wall board, MASTER ON MAIN with en suite bath and office/sitting area, family room with custom fireplace, built-ins and wet bar, spacious rooms, attention to detail, quality built, large laundry room/mud room...And, that's just the main floor! Second level offers four large bedrooms with WIC, and two Jack & Jill baths. OVER SIZED walk out basement with recreation rooms, den, and storage galore! Come look for yourself. Lakefront neighborhood with clubhouse and pool.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000
