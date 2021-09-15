5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000

Shuford-Prime NW Hickory location! Enjoy one-level living (with a full basement) in this Solid brick 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home expertly crafted for elegance and comfort on an .86 acre beautifully landscaped lot. Private backyard features gorgeous salt-water pool and ample yard space. Main level includes living room, dining room, den, kitchen, office, owner's suite, guest bedrooms, hall bath, sunroom, screened porch and two decks overlooking the pool and yard. Downstaris is a rec room, bedrooms, baths and large storage areas. Spacious owner's suite has roomy jetted tub, separate walk-in shower and twin vanities. Still time to enjoy the inviting outdoor space of this lovely home.