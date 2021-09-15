Shuford-Prime NW Hickory location! Enjoy one-level living (with a full basement) in this Solid brick 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home expertly crafted for elegance and comfort on an .86 acre beautifully landscaped lot. Private backyard features gorgeous salt-water pool and ample yard space. Main level includes living room, dining room, den, kitchen, office, owner's suite, guest bedrooms, hall bath, sunroom, screened porch and two decks overlooking the pool and yard. Downstaris is a rec room, bedrooms, baths and large storage areas. Spacious owner's suite has roomy jetted tub, separate walk-in shower and twin vanities. Still time to enjoy the inviting outdoor space of this lovely home.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10
Emergency workers in Catawba County were called out to a drug overdose earlier this year. The team revived the patient with Narcan, a drug use…