For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious family home in Moore's Ferry boasts top-quality finishes inside & out! Situated on one of the only wooded lots in the neighborhood, this five bedroom home offers a terraced, tree-lined backyard w/lush lawn & concrete patio. Main level features include a 2-story foyer opening onto a dining room & columned entry to a living room. The back of house offers open-concept great room with adjoining kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen offers flame-finished granite, mosaic tile backsplash, & professional grade appliances including a Viking french-door convection double-oven, 5-burner gas range, 2-drawer dishwasher & tub sink. Half bath, laundry & triple garage also on main. Upstairs, four bedrooms offer en-suite bathrooms, including a deluxe primary suite with newly remodeled bathroom and closet. Bonus room w/wet bar & built-ins. Level backyard with terrace and privacy wall.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $599,900
