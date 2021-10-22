5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $590,000

Beautiful home in Moore's Ferry that offers so much for the price. This home has an incredible floor plan with main level living, a captivating brick courtyard that is perfect relaxing or entertaining. You will enjoy all seasons in this beautiful back yard that is has lovely landscaping and pergola. Gorgeous sight line from the eat kitchen and large dining room. Kitchen has abundant counter space, cabinetry and breakfast nook with chalkboard wall. Master on the main level with office off of dining room and master bath. Spacious family room with built ins, wet bar and a custom fireplace. Second level offers 4 large bedrooms with walk in closets and two Jack and Jill bathrooms. Oversized walk out basement and rec room and storage galore. Lakefront community with clubhouse, pool and marina. Come look for yourself!