Beautiful home in Moore's Ferry that offers so much for the price. This home has an incredible floor plan with main level living, a captivating brick courtyard that is perfect relaxing or entertaining. You will enjoy all seasons in this beautiful back yard that is has lovely landscaping and pergola. Gorgeous sight line from the eat kitchen and large dining room. Kitchen has abundant counter space, cabinetry and breakfast nook with chalkboard wall. Master on the main level with office off of dining room and master bath. Spacious family room with built ins, wet bar and a custom fireplace. Second level offers 4 large bedrooms with walk in closets and two Jack and Jill bathrooms. Oversized walk out basement and rec room and storage galore. Lakefront community with clubhouse, pool and marina. Come look for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a news release fr…
- Updated
One person is dead and two injured after a school bus collided with a truck Thursday afternoon in Newton.
Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike
Having scrambled up the final wet rocky surface to the chilly peak of Mt. Katahdin, Sam Abernethy of Conover concluded his 2,193-mile thru-hik…
'I’m afraid I’ve moved into a rat-infested neighborhood;' trash piling up in St. Stephens creates concern among nearby homeowners
Three doors down and across the road from Mary Nalley’s home, a pile of trash has grown and grown.
- Updated
Police confiscated 101 pounds of marijuana at a Maiden residence on Monday. Two people were arrested following a police search.
- Updated
More homes for low-to-moderate-income residents will be coming to Hickory following the Hickory City Council’s approval of an agreement with C…
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Andrew Moose saw The Grateful Dead when he was 14. He’s been hooked on concerts ever since.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of impersonating an officer.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 15