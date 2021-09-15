Elegant 5 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2-story w/basement brick home in Hickory's Olde Mill Landing lakefront community. Soaring two-story foyer opens to formal areas. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, double wall ovens, casual breakfast nook and desk. Off the kitchen, you'll find the half bath and laundry room with utility sink. The main level den has a fireplace and access to the covered porch overlooking the backyard and private pool area. Upstairs are 3 guest bedrooms, hall bath with dual sink vanity, tub and separate walk-in shower and owner's suite with private bath featuring dual sink vanity, custom tiled walk-in shower and soaker tub. Downstairs you'll discover another bedroom, full bath, family room with fireplace and a bonus room. HVAC is new in 2021. Inground pool has automatic pool cover for easy maintenance.
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $559,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
- Updated
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
- Updated
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10