5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Immaculate five bedroom home in Winding Creek offers 2020 construction, stylish decor, meticulous maintenance, and an easy-care level lot! The covered front entrance leads into a two-story foyer opening onto an open-concept great room with fireplace and adjoining kitchen with huge island, custom cabinetry, fingerprint-resistant stainless appliances, pantry, and adjoining dining area. The private primary suite offers a stunning bathroom with free-standing tub, tiled shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The main level also has a 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bath, laundry room, and exit to the oversized double garage. Upstairs, a 3rd bedroom has a private bathroom, with the 4th & 5th bedroom sharing a hall bath. The 5th bedroom can double as a bonus room if desired. Walk-in attic storage. Covered rear porch overlooking the backyard. Beautiful solid oak flooring, quality millwork, plenty of recessed lighting. This one is ready for you...all you have to do is unpack!