 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $549,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Immaculate five bedroom home in Winding Creek offers 2020 construction, stylish decor, meticulous maintenance, and an easy-care level lot! The covered front entrance leads into a two-story foyer opening onto an open-concept great room with fireplace and adjoining kitchen with huge island, custom cabinetry, fingerprint-resistant stainless appliances, pantry, and adjoining dining area. The private primary suite offers a stunning bathroom with free-standing tub, tiled shower, double vanity and walk-in closet. The main level also has a 2nd bedroom, 2nd full bath, laundry room, and exit to the oversized double garage. Upstairs, a 3rd bedroom has a private bathroom, with the 4th & 5th bedroom sharing a hall bath. The 5th bedroom can double as a bonus room if desired. Walk-in attic storage. Covered rear porch overlooking the backyard. Beautiful solid oak flooring, quality millwork, plenty of recessed lighting. This one is ready for you...all you have to do is unpack!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert