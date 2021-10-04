Classic elegance meets comfortable livability. Beautiful 5BR/4BA brick home in desirable NW Hickory. Stylish foyer w/ high ceiling leads to Great Room w/ gleaming hardwoods, tile surround gas fireplace & access to rear deck. Kitchen features dining area, custom cabinets, large island, stainless appliances & granite c'tops. Primary BR on main w/ sitting/reading area & double tray ceiling. Spacious Primary Bath offers double (and opposite) vanities & stone walk-in shower. 2nd BR on main would make ideal home office. 2nd level offers two BRs (one w/ WIC + add'l storage), Bath & large Bonus Room. Lower level features separate living quarters w/ a full Kitchen, Bath, Den, BR w/ WIC, patio access + tons of storage! Enjoy outdoor privacy from the rear deck (new composite decking this summer) or lower level patio. Located on a quiet dead end street, convenient to all the amenities of Viewmont & only 10 minutes from downtown Hickory! Hughes Real Estate...828-328-8600; garymorrow8@gmail.com
5 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $539,900
