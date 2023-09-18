This property features a spacious five-bedroom house with 2.5 baths. Master bedroom located downstairs. The exquisite landscaping, the property also features a charming front porch as well as back deck for relaxation. The house also includes screen doors. The kitchen boasts a stainless steel and black refrigerator, and there is a separate dining room. The primary bedroom is conveniently located downstairs and has tile flooring and a dual vanity in the ensuite bathroom. The living room includes a gas fireplace for cozy evenings. Additionally, the basement has been finished and features two-car garage, providing ample storage space. Upstairs, you will find four bedrooms and a bathroom with two showers. There is also a laundry room on the upper level, complete with cabinets and a sink. One of the notable highlights of this property is that it is located in a small, intimate subdivision without a homeowner's association (HOA). Roof is 15 years.